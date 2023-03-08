Leona Frances Choy
Leona Frances Choy changed her permanent address to Heaven on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at the age of 97 surrounded by her loving family at home. She was born to first generation Czechs, Marie and Frank Spryncl, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, where she spent her formative years. She was predeceased by her husband Ted, to whom she was married for 46 years. Ted and Leona met as seminary students at Wheaton College, IL.
Leona was a co-founder of Ambassadors For Christ, Inc. , a campus ministry among Chinese university students and faculty in North America at which she served for 25 years.
She and her husband traveled to the People's Republic of China frequently to encourage and assist the underground Christian churches and also to find positions for English teachers in China's schools. Leona made 14 trips as a guide/escort for groups of Americans traveling to China.
Leona was devoted full-time to her writing and publishing ministry after she was widowed more than three decades ago. In addition to being a sought-after speaker, she served as Executive Director of Golden Morning Publishing . Leona was also a writer, editor, and collaborator of over 55 books and many foreign language editions.
For 30 years Leona was president of the board of WTRM-FM ( Southern Light Gospel Music Network ) in Winchester, VA.
She is survived by four sons, Richard, Clifford (Jo), Gary (Theresa), and Jeffrey; 10 grandchildren, Ed Choy, DMin (Laura), Tiffany MacKinnon (Chris), Kelly Kerr (Dan), Kristen Eddy (Bob), Kara Humes (Brian), Alanna Meador (James), Brianna, Andrew, Jessica and Jeffrey Choy (Brittany), and 15 great-grandchildren, Elijah, Ephram, Emet and Karis (Choy); Morgan and Carter (MacKinnon), Kyle, Ryan and Wesley (Kerr), Makenna and Myla (Humes), Abigail and Charlotte (Eddy), Yazmin (Nystedt) and Charlotte (Choy).
On Monday, March 13, 2023, a time of fellowship with coffee/tea and light snacks will be offered from 10 AM to 11 AM at Omps Funeral Home Reception Center, Amherst Chapel, 1600 Amherst Street, Winchester, VA 22601. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 11 AM. Burial will be private for immediate family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Golden Morning Publishing at P.O. Box 2697, Winchester, VA 22604, to continue Leona’s ministry.
