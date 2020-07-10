Leona Virginia Kidwell
Leona Virginia Kidwell, 90, Romney, WV passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Hampshire Memorial Long Term Care, Romney, WV.
She was born on May 23, 1930 in Levels, WV.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 ½ years, Lyle Kidwell, in 2011 and is survived by her sons, Bob Kidwell of Romney, Eddy Kidwell (Marcelle), David Kidwell (Beth), both of Points, WV.
Funeral services will be Sunday, July 12, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Augusta, WV. Visitation will be 2 hours prior.
We ask that you maintain a six-foot distance and wear a face mask in order to comply with COVID-19 regulations.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, WV.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.