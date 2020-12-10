Leonard Dinwiddie “Buzz” Jackson, III
On Monday, December 7, 2020, Leonard Dinwiddie “Buzz” Jackson III, loving fiance, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend passed away at the age of 86. Buzz was born on May 6, 1934 in Alexandria, VA to Leonard Dinwiddie Jackson II and June Padgett. He served briefly in the Fairfax County Police Department, the Army, and DC Fire Department (Badge Number 911), before settling into his career as a Fairfax County Firefighter (Badge Number 61) where he worked for 26 ½ years. In Fairfax he served primarily at his beloved Penn Daw, Station 11, The Pride of the Highway. He retired from the Gunston Fire Station as a Captain. On June 14, 1958, he married Cheryl Elizabeth Morse. They raised two sons, Leonard Dinwiddie “Butch” Jackson IV and Kerry Roland Jackson. In 2014 he reconnected with his high school sweetheart, Sarah “Betsy” Fitting Hopkins. The two were later engaged and though they never married she has been an integral part of his and his family’s lives over the past 6 years.
Buzz had a passion for people and was well known and loved in both his hometown of Gore, VA as well as Fairfax County, VA. He was an avid music lover, always had drumsticks in his hands, and deeply enjoyed listening to the Virginia Grand Military Band. He loved black Labrador retrievers. He was a life member of Occoquan Lodge No. 310. He was known for his quick wit, grin, and his stubborn and jovial spirit.
Buzz was preceded in death by his father, Leonard, his mother, June, and his wife Cheryl. He is survived by his fiance Betsy, his son Butch, his son Kerry and wife Brenda, as well as his sister Leslie, six granddaughters, 11 great-grandchildren, and several cousins.
A funeral service will be held from 3:30 — 4:00 on Friday, December 11, 2020 at the Omps Funeral Home on Amherst Street in Winchester, VA with visitation from 4:00 — 6:00. Burial will take place at Mount Comfort Cemetery in Alexandria, VA on Saturday, December 12th, 2020 at 12:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Fund at firehero.org or the Alzheimer’s Association at act.alz.org.
