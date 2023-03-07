Leonard Emswiler
Leonard Emswiler, 84, of Winchester, VA, passed away on Thursday, March 2, 2023, peacefully at his home.
Leonard was born in 1938 in Mathias, WV, the son of the late George Preston and Ettie Emswiller, the youngest of 14 children. He was a graduate of Mathias High School in WV, Class of 1957. Leonard retired from Rubbermaid. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Winchester where he was a member of the choir. Leonard loved jigsaw puzzles, sports and building bird houses and crosses. He liked helping others and making them smile, most of all he loved his family.
He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 63 years, Juanita, whom he married on December 20, 1959; daughters, Beverley Emswiler McGraw (James) of Winchester, VA; Jeri Beasley (Paul) of Maryville, TN,;grandchildren, Wilson McGraw of Grand Forks, ND, Jackson McGraw of Winchester, VA, Hayden Beasley of Maryville, TN, and Spencer Beasley of Maryville, TN.
Leonard is preceded in death by six sisters and seven brothers.
All services for Leonard will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Leonard to Shenandoah Area Agency on Aging, 207 Mosby Lane, Front Royal, VA 22630, Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601 or First Presbyterian Church of Winchester, 116 S. Loudon St., Winchester, VA 22601.
