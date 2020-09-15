Leonard Gunderson
Leonard Gunderson (80) passed away on September 9, 2020.
Len, a native of Burley Idaho, served 7 years in the US Navy in submarines; afterwards graduating with a BS in Physics with Honors from Southern Connecticut State College. He would later pursue graduate studies at the University of Oregon, completing an executive MBA in 1998. As a Project Engineer in charge of building cogeneration plants throughout California, Len’s career path placed him at the forefront of the alternative energy resourcing curve.
After moving to Winchester in 1992, he continued consulting work as an engineer and also volunteered at the MSV, the hospital, and the Little Theater as well as teaching as a substitute teacher in local middle schools.
He was a humble, devoted husband and grandfather, with a quiet fierce spirit and wry wit.
Surviving with his wife of 32 years, Sheryl, are his three children: Peter Gunderson (Mae) of Lancaster, PA; Shannon Ruder (Tim) of Reston VA and Richard Drennan (Monica) of Mechanicsville, VA and six grandchildren.
A private service will be held at future date.
