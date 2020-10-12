Leroy “Cook” Hope Polk
Leroy “Cook” Hope Polk, entered peacefully into eternal rest with his heavenly father and was reunited with his beloved wife of seventy-seven years, Vilda L. Mathias Polk on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from Heritage Hall in Front Royal, Virginia at the age of 96.
Mr. Polk was born on October 23, 1923 near Conicville, Virginia and was the youngest of six children born to George T. and Ida Dellinger Polk.
He was preceded in death by his wife, on June 27, 2020, his siblings, fraternal twin brother, Leo T “Bud” Polk, Sr., sisters, Polly P. Hammand, Gladys P. Dellinger, Georgia P. Bowers, and Ethel P. Spiggle, nephews, Stanley O. Dellinger and Roscoe Bowers.
Leroy is survived by his daughter, Elizabeth Ann Loy of Winchester, Virginia; grandson, Bruce Green of Seattle, Washington; sister in law and brother in law, Elroy and Patricia Mathias of Winchester, Virginia; nephew Leo T. “Buddy” Polk; nieces, Bonnie Andes, Kay Hamman, and Erma Baker; as well as special great nieces, great nephews, and a host of kind and beautiful friends, neighbors, church family and children in the community that he and his wife loved immeasurably. All were special to them.
Leroy grew up on the family farm where he learned hard work. Upon setting up housekeeping after his marriage, he went to work with the “Shenandoah Community Workers” at “Bird Haven” near Basye Virginia where he began to learn the trade of wood creations that ended up all over the world. He had a strong passion for his type of work. Unfortunately, when “Bird Haven” closed its doors, he sought work elsewhere, retiring from the Shenandoah County School System. However, that passion for woodworking never left him and he made many beautiful wooden pieces over the years. His one specialty was “Church Bird Houses” and some were replicas of the churches in Shenandoah County. These replicas were featured in the “Birds and Bloom” magazine. Mr. Polk loved his Lord and gave him the first portion of the day. He was a faithful member of St. John’s United Methodist Church in Edinburg, Virginia, where he was a member of the Methodist Men’s group, the church newsletter committee, the Upper Room Bible Study Group and served as usher. He made many lasting friendships through membership in the AARP group of Shenandoah County. Leroy enjoyed camping, fishing, music, watching westerns, playing dominoes, and most importantly, socializing by phone up to the last day of his life. He never met a stranger and was always smiling.
A viewing will be held on Monday, October 12, 2020 from 12 noon until 5:00 p.m. at Valley Funeral Service. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, 1:00 p.m. at Mount Jackson Cemetery with Pastor Terry Hendricks and Pastor Effie Fin McKenzie officiating. The family request that masks and Social distancing be observed.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. John’s United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 310, Edinburg, Virginia 22824, Attn, Barbara Thompson, Sheriff’s Department, Attn. Donna Holler, 109 W. Court Street, Woodstock, Virginia 22664 or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.
