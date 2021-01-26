Leroy Eldon Pritchett, 92, of Berkeley Springs, WV, passed away January 19, 2021 at Winchester Medical Center.
Leroy was born January 4, 1929 in Fennson, MN the son of the late Eldon and Pearl Pritchett. He served in the Navy as master chief for 22 years and worked as a mechanic at Abex for 20 years. He married Iva Catherine Pritchett (Dick). He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church for 50 years, and attended Blue Ridge Grace in his later years. Leroy was an avid fisherman, hunter, gardener, and craftsman. He was a dedicated church follower and loved the Lord.
He is survived by his children; Diana Lizer and Michael Pritchett, six grandchildren; Darla Nelson, Leslie Martin, William Martin, Laura Hoffman, Pantera Pritchett, Samantha Pritchett, and two great grandchildren; Addison Nelson, Halo Bailey-Martin.
Along with his parents, Leroy was preceded in death by his wife, Iva Pritchett.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at Blue Ridge Grace Brethren Church from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm. A funeral service will then follow at 1:00 pm with Pastor Davey Ermold officiating. Burial will be at Mount Hebron Cemetery. Pallbearers are Harry Lutz, Bob Heffren, Steve Tygart, Jim Nelson, Bobby Tucker, and Matthew Bailey.
