Leroy Jerome Mellon “Lee”
Leroy Jerome Mellon, 78, of Winchester, VA, passed away on Saturday, March 11, 2023, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family.
Lee was born in 1944 in Pennsylvania, the son of the late Joseph and Mary (Danko) Mellon. During his retirement, Lee worked as a real estate agent, but spent his career with K-Mart spanning 34 years. He served our country in the United States Air Force. Lee was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church and belonged to the Knights of Columbus.
He is survived by his wife Yuliya whom he married on October 31, 2002; son, Lee Mellon and wife Monica of Ashburn, VA; grandchildren, Reed Mellon, Liza Kirillova, Slava Trinchin, Varvara Trinchina; great-grandchildren, Sheriya and Sami.
Lee is preceded in death by his sister, Dolores Holloman.
A visitation will be held on Monday, March 20, 2023, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, 1600 Amherst Street, Winchester, VA 22601.
A Catholic prayer service will be conducted at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at 11:00 am. Deacon Mark Maines will be officiating.
Please visit obituaries and tribute wall at ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.