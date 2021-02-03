LeRoy Orndorff
LeRoy “Pa Pa” Orndorff, 97, of White Post, VA passed away on January 28, 2021, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Center.
Mr. Orndorff was born in 1923 in Winchester, the son of the late Harry Orndorff and Mary Edith Orndorff. He retired as an equipment operator at VDOT. He was a member of Macedonia United Methodist Church. LeRoy enjoyed farming, camping and being with his girls and family.
LeRoy married Dot Ann Foster in 1993 in Middletown Virginia.
Surviving with his wife, Dot, are daughters: Mary Poling (Cloyce) of Edinburg, Virginia; Josephine Grim (Mark) of Stephens City, Virginia; Connie Strosnider (Donald) of White Post, Virginia; Brenda Carlin (Michael) of Rutherford College, North Carolina; Wanda Armel (Herk) of Stephenson, Virginia; his sons, Ray Peacemaker of Luray, Virginia; and Dennis Peacemaker of Stephens City, Virginia; fourteen grandchildren; Angie Gant, Jeffrey Peacemaker, Stephanie Cubbage, Leslie Lewis, Cloyce Poling Jr., Brian Poling, Amanda Chrisman, Staci Cosby, Danny Strosnider, Jennifer Payne, Whitney Walker, Courtney Hobbs, Sarah Grantham, and Heather Armel; twenty-one great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Preceding him in death are his brother and two sisters, as well as his first wife, Gladys Peacemaker; one great-grandson.
Graveside Rites will be conducted on Friday, February 5, 2021, at 11:00 AM at Macedonia Church Cemetery with Reverend Keith Ritchie officiating.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Macedonia United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 261, Stephens City, Virginia 22655.
