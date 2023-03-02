Leslie Ann (Phelps) Beach
Leslie Ann (Phelps) Beach was called home to her Lord on February 26, 2023, while residing at home in Winchester, Virginia.
Leslie was born on October 15, 1942, in Washington, DC, to Leslie Duvall Phelps and Margaret E. Clarke Phelps.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters Mary Elizabeth (Betsy) Farel and Judy G. Davidson.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Charles E. Beach of Winchester; 2 daughters, Suzanne Walley (Greg Walley) of Round Hill, VA, and Andrea Silvernale (David Silvernale) of Leesburg, VA; her grandchildren, Ryan Walley (Brenda), Chad Walley, Andrew Silvernale (Lindsey), Taylor Walley and Ashley Silvernale Luehr (Joel); her great-grandchildren; Harper, Brielle, Levi, Case and Duke and numerous cousins and nieces and nephews.
Leslie Ann graduated from James Wood High School in 1960. She married Charles Beach on May 12, 1962. She worked for the United States government until she decided to stay home with her girls. Later in life her love was working with preschoolers. She enjoyed spending time with her family, floral arranging, traveling and entertaining and taking care of the love of her life - Charles.
Family will receive friends on Friday, March 3, 2023, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Colonial Funeral Home of Leesburg, 201 Edwards Ferry Rd., NE., Leesburg, VA 20176. A visitation will be held on Saturday, March 4, 2023, from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at Shenandoah Valley Baptist Church, 4699 Valley Pike, Stephens City, VA 22655, where a Celebration of Life service will begin at 11:00 am. Immediately following the service will be a reception at the church. A graveside is scheduled at 2:30 at Ebenezer Cemetery, 20421 Airmont Road, Bluemont, VA 20135.
Donations in Leslie Ann's honor may be sent to Shenandoah Valley Baptist Church, 4699 Valley Pike, Stephens City, VA 22655 or Blue Ridge Hospice at www.brhospice.org
Our family would like to thank all the wonderful people that have helped us through this process with food, prayer and just being there for us during this difficult time. We are so grateful for the care and support of Blue Ridge Hospice. They became part of our family during this time.
