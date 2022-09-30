Leslie V. "Les" Luttrell
Leslie Vernon “Les” Luttrell, 64, of Gore, VA, died on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at the Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center in Winchester, VA.
Les was born on March 24, 1958, in Winchester, VA, the son of the late Robert and Ann Dailey Luttrell. He owned and operated Les Luttrell Trucking Inc. for over 38 years, which was his love. He made a lot of friends over the years and at the drop of a hat would always be willing to lend a hand if someone was in need. Les was a kind and gentle person; he enjoyed his hot rods and spending time with his family and friends.
Les married Tammy Rosenberger Luttrell on April 7, 1979, in Stephens City, VA.
Surviving with his wife of 43 years are his two sons: Joshua V. Luttrell (Laura); Travis E. Luttrell, all of Gore, VA; a brother: Robert “Bobby” Luttrell (June) of Winchester, VA; two sisters: Sherry Luttrell of Winchester, VA; Vickie Pitta (Dennis) of Gore, VA, and his two grandsons: Ian and Carter Luttrell.
The family will receive friends on Friday, September 30, 2022, at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, WV, from 6-8 PM followed by a celebration of Les’s life at 8 PM.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Les to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or a Lung Transplant Organization of your choice.
To view Les's tribute wall, please visit giffinfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.