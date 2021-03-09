Lester A. “Popeye” Sirbaugh
Lester A. “Popeye” Sirbaugh, 82, of Capon Bridge, WV died on Sunday, March 7, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family.
Mr. Sirbaugh was born on April 6, 1938 in Winchester, VA, the son of the late Clifton and Reatha Rinard Sirbaugh. He retired in 2000 from Fleetwood Enterprises after 29 years of services He currently owned and operated with his wife the Kettle Stop Ice Cream Shop in Capon Bridge, WV.
Surviving with his wife Judy Stotler Sirbaugh are two daughters: Carol Clark (Gary) and Bonnie Davis (Ronald); two granddaughters: Amber Hibbard (Walter) and Autumn Jones (Wellyn); two great-grandsons: Owen and Lincoln Jones, and his poodle Abby, all of Capon Bridge, WV; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Janis Sirbaugh of Capon Bridge, WV, Janet Hagen (Ted) of White Post, VA and Barbara Omps (Larry) of Berkeley Springs, WV; numerous nieces and nephews. He enjoyed discussing the family genealogy with a special nephew: Stuart Davis.
He is preceded in death by his parents; a sister: Rosalie Elliott and two brothers: Charles Sirbaugh & James “Bill” Sirbaugh.
Funeral service will be held at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, WV on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 2:00 PM. Officiating will be his grandson-in-law Wellyn Jones. Private interment will be in the Fairview Cemetery in Gore, VA.
Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 from 4-7 PM. We ask that you maintain a six-foot distance and wear face coverings in order to comply with state COVID-19 regulations.
Memorial contributions may be made to the ministry of Mary Howard, C/O Giffin Funeral Home, PO Box 100, Capon Bridge, WV 26711 or Hospice of the Panhandle, 330 Hospice Lane, Kearneysville, WV 25430.
A special thank you to Tammy Miller from hospice and to Mary Howard for her many visits, calls and prayers. Also special thanks to Dr. Childress for helping to guide us, to Dr. O’Brien’s team, Dr. Galbraith and the many nurses who took excellent care of him.
To view Popeye’s tribute wall, please visit www.giffinfuneralhome.com.
