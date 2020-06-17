Lester B. “Chuck” Carroll, Jr., 78, of Winchester passed away Friday, June 12, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lester B. and Serena Reed Carroll; and two sisters, Hilda Clemmer, and Shirley Carroll.
Chuck was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School in Staunton, VA and a 1966 graduate of Virginia Tech. He was an avid Virginia Tech football fan and loved the Virginia Tech Regimental Band-the Highty Tighties. He worked as a loan officer with the Farmers Home Administration retiring after 30 years of service. Following his retirement he worked as a security guard for Kraft Foods for 5 years. He loved to read, spend time with his family including his dog Gwennie, made the best chili, and was an expert at identifying birds.
Surviving are his wife of 56 years, Donna Avery Carroll; daughter, Jennifer Carroll; son, Kevin Carroll; and a niece and nephew.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorials be made to the American Heart Association or Capital Caring Health Hospice, 24419 Millstream Drive, Aldie, VA 20108.
A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020 in Sherwood Memorial Park Salem, Virginia. You may attend the service via live stream by visiting www.simpsonfuneral.com, scrolling to the middle of the page and clicking on the face book logo.
Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home 5160 Peters Creek Road Roanoke, VA. 540-366-0707
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.