Lester W. Hansen, Jr.
Lester W. Hansen Jr., 77, of Stephens City, VA, passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
Les was born in 1945 in Albany, NY, the son of the late Lester W. Hansen Sr. and Clarabelle (Theilig) Henderson.
He served our country in the United States Marine Corps and was a Vietnam veteran. Les retired as a Washington D.C. Firefighter serving for 21 years and also worked for 15 years at Arlington County Parks and Recreation. He was a lifetime member of the VFW and also the Marine Corps League. In his spare time he enjoyed hunting and spending time with his family.
He leaves behind his beloved wife, Angela; sons, Raymond Hansen and Michael Hansen (Treva); sisters, Sandra Murphy and Patricia Milton Simmons. He was the best “Poppy” to granddaughters, Rachel Judge and Emily Hansen.
Les is preceded in death by his brother, Donald Hansen.
A visitation will be held, Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at 1pm with a service to follow at 2pm, all held at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Les to St. Jude Children’s Hospital at stjude.org.
