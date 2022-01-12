Lester William Price, 83, of Winchester, VA, passed away Friday, January 7, 2022, peacefully at his home.
Les was born in Mill Creek, WV, in 1938 to the late John Price and Virginia Wilson. He served our country in the United States Marine Corps and spent his career as a truck driver for CSE Transportation. Les was a member of Keystone Baptist Church. He enjoyed playing golf, playing cards and most of all spending time with his family.
He married Mary Lou Balch on March 29, 1957, in Dyess, AR.
Les is survived by his wife, Mary Lou; children, Connie McCain of Winchester, VA, Lequita Sharp (Larry) of Winchester, VA, Leslie Rudacille (Benjamin) of Winchester, VA, and William Price (Teresa) of Martinsburg, WV; grandchildren, David Campbell, Shannon Campbell, Tonya Weatherholtz, Kevin Campbell (Tasha), Cassie Williams, Chad Williams (Nicole), Heather Price, Christopher Price, and Madisen Kesecker; eighteen great grandchildren and two siblings.
He was preceded in death by his parents and eight siblings.
All services for Lester will be private.
Memorial contributions in Les’ memory may be made to: Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601.
Please visit obituaries and tribute wall at ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.