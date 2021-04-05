Letha Bryant-Smith

Letha Levina Lea Bryant-Smith, 56, of Middletown, Virginia died Friday, April 2, 2021 in the Winchester Medical Center with her family all around her.
Letha was born January 2, 1965 in Washington, DC, the daughter of the late Robert Doris Bryant and Lillie Mae Settle Bryant.
She was a hairdresser for over 30 years at the Hair Cuttery.
She married Gary Smith in May, 1999 in Fredericksburg, Virginia.
Surviving with her husband are three sisters, Linda Plant (Michael) of Martinsburg, WV, Lila Helsley (Thomas), of Capon Bridge, WV, and Loretta Bryant-Kline (Wayne) of Dumphries, VA; a brother, George Langford (Vicky) of Stafford, VA; eleven nieces and nephews, William Bowen, Jullian Kline, Samuel Kline, Brandy Mack, Casey Riley, John Langford, Jr., John Langford, Daniel Bryant, Jeremy Bryant, Scott Snyder, Lanny Snyder and eight great nieces and nephews, Kendall Helsley, Taylor Riley, Hannah Helsley, Haley Mack, George Langford, Jr., William Langford, Daphane Langford, and Marci Langford.
Four brothers, Eugene Snyder, Roy Langford, John Langford, and Robert Bryant preceded her in death.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 A. M. Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Stephens City with Pastor Andy Combs officiating. Burial will follow in Macedonia United Methodist Church Cemetery, White Post.
Pallbearers will be William Bowen, Kendall Helsley, Jerry Grandison, Keith Covert, Alex Martinez, and Erik Sandoval.
The family will receive friends 5:00 - 7:00 P. M. Monday evening at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made payable to Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, memo: The Bryant-Smith Memorial Fund, P O Box 757, Stephens City, VA 22655.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
