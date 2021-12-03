Levi Parker Allison, Jr., 81, of Berryville, Virginia, died Wednesday, December 1, 2021, in a local nursing home.
Mr. Allison was born September 7, 1940, in Winchester, Virginia, the son of the late Levi Parker Allison, Sr. and Mae Louise Holmes Allison. Levi spent most of his life in Petersburg, Virginia, due to health issues. He returned to Berryville in 2010 to spend the rest of his life with his family.
He was a member of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church where he sang in the choir.
He enjoyed puzzles and coloring. People who knew him loved him and they loved to hear his stories. He never complained and he always accepted any problems that came his way. He will surely be missed.
Surviving are three sisters, Loretta Allison of Berryville, VA, Joyce Mason (William) of Winchester, VA, and Wanda Flen (Anderson) of Atlanta, GA; two brothers, Dwight Allison of Berryville, VA and Lance Allison of Winchester, VA; and a special aunt, Dorothy Brown.
A brother, Larry Allison, preceded him in death.,
Services will be private.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Berryville, VA 22611.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com
