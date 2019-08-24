Lewis A. McDonald

Lewis Allen McDonald, 65, of Berryville, Virginia, died Wednesday, August 21, 2019 in the Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center, Winchester.
Mr. McDonald was born September 23, 1953 in Winchester, Virginia, son of Lewis Sidney McDonald and Janet Elaine Rutherford McDonald.
He had worked in injection molding and as a machine operator with MediPak, Inc..
He married Donna Marie Carper on October 14, 1978 in Berryville, Virginia.
Surviving with his wife and mother of Berryville, VA are a daughter, Erin Jane McDonald of Winchester, VA; two brothers, Jeffrey McDonald and his wife, Molly, and David McDonald and his wife, Tammy, all of Berryville, VA; a sister, Terresa McDonald Mocabee and her husband, Kevin of Centreville, VA; and nieces and nephews, Mary, Kim, Cathy, Sidney, Rebekah, and Rachel.
The family will receive friends 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. Monday, August 26, 2019 at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Berryville and a funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. with Mr. R. K. Shirley III officiating. Burial will follow in Green Hill Cemetery, Berryville.
Pallbearers will be Danny McMillan, Don Vorbach, Bill Otey, Randy Dunbar, Kevin Irvin, and Mike Horne.
A gathering of friends and family will be held 5:30 - 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Duncan Memorial United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, Berryville. Casual dress attire is preferred.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.