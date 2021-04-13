Lewis Arneal Banks of Winchester, VA, passed away peacefully on March 26, 2021 at the age of 91.
He was born March 9, 1930 the son of the late Comelus Banks and Viola carter Banks.
He was married to the late Ada Rebecca Robinson.
A Memorial Service will be 11:00 am at Cartwright Funeral Home in Winchester, VA.
Inurnment will be in Ebenezer Cemetery in White Post, VA.
