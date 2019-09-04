Lewis C. Riley, III, of Souderton, Pa., passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019 surrounded by family and friends in Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Philadelphia.
He was the devoted husband of Gloria (Bradbury) Riley, with whom he shared 37 years of marriage. He was a wonderful father, brother and friend to many.
Originally from Stephens City, Virginia, Lew was a graduate of James Wood High School, Winchester, VA class of 1980. He was a veteran of the United States Navy, having served at NAS Jacksonville and NAS Oceana. Over the course of the last 33 years, he worked for North Wales Water Authority, Hallman’s Creamery, and R & R Wood Products. He loved all genres of music from Classical to Metal, and spent time playing trombone and singing in church. He also loved to fish, particularly on Lake Ontario. Lew had a quick wit and a big smile with a mischievous glint in his eyes. He was always looking to pull a prank or make people laugh. He also had a very artistic eye, and designed logos for various things, particularly the fire mark for the North Wales Fire Company.
In addition to his wife Gloria, Lew is survived by his children, Lewis C. Riley, IV and Michelle Riley; his granddaughter Teagan Cecilia Riley; and his sister, Elizabeth Riley-Linaberg. He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Victoria Rose Riley; and his sister, Patricia Michelle Riley.
Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate and remember Lewis on Saturday, September 14 in the Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, 701 Derstine Avenue, Lansdale. Visitiation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. and again from 5:00 p.m. until his memorial service begins at 7:00 p.m. At the request of the family, please wear your favorite Hawaiian shirt or brightly colored clothing.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Lewis Riley III may be made in support of The Heart Institute at Jefferson Hospital. https://giving.jefferson.edu/giving-guide/give.html
