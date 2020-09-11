Lewis Eugene McFarland, Sr.
Lewis Eugene McFarland, Sr., nickname “Buddy”, 77, of Frederick County, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
Mr. McFarland was born in 1942, in Winchester, Virginia, the son of the late Elsie and Harvey “Buck” McFarland. He was a veteran, having served 6 years in the National Guard. Mr. McFarland was a Camping Trailer Builder with Fleetwood Trailer Company retiring at the age of 58. He was a member of the Hoppers Club in Winchester and enjoyed older cars.
Surviving are his sons, Lewis McFarland II (Chris), Brian McFarland (Melissa), 7 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; and brothers, Joe McFarland and Donnie McFarland.
Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his sister, Tookie Stonebreaker and brother, Walter McFarland.
All services with Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel will be private.
All services with Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel will be private.
