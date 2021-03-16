Lewis F. Hitt
Lewis Franklin Hitt, 93, of Clear Brook VA, died Friday, March 12, 2021 in the Winchester Medical Center.
Mr. Hitt was born April 21, 1927 in Amissville, VA, son of Franklin Turner Hitt and Pearl McDonald Hitt.
He was a sheet metal mechanic for The Sheet Metal Workers Union Local 102 in Washington, DC from where he retired from and then moved to Clear Brook, VA.
In his younger days he was an avid bowler and a member of Brentwood MD Volunteer Fire Dept.
He enjoyed collecting cars and the Ford Mustangs were his favorite. Many of his friends knew him as “Mr. Mustang”. He was a member of The Valley Cruisers of Winchester and The Shenandoah Valley Mustang Club.
He has one surviving sister, Elizibeth Jenkins of Culpeper, VA; and three nephews in Clear Brook, Douglas Butler, Kevin Butler and Alex Butler.
He was preceded in death by sisters, Betty Ann Butler of Clear Brook, Gertrude Kelley of Amissville, and his brothers, Lee Hitt of Culpeper and Buster Hitt of Woodville.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 A. M. Friday, March 19, 2021 at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA. Burial will follow in Mount Hebron Cemetery, Winchester, VA.
Pallbearers will be Perry Cooper, Kelly Lockhart, Bailey Combs, Brady Combs, Jerry Puffinberger, and Freddy Chesire.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 8:00 P. M. Thursday evening at the funeral home.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
