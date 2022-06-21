Lewis W. “Wayne” Strother
Lewis Wayne Strother, 89, of Winchester, VA, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, June 17, 2022, at his home with family by his side.
Wayne was born on November 19, 1932, in Capon Bridge, WV, the son of the late William H. and Bessie E. Reynolds Strother. He was a veteran in the United States Army for 8 years having served in the Korean War, worked as a service manager for Clarke Motors for 37 years, and was a member of the Baptist faith, the Korean War Veterans and the American Legion Post #21 in Winchester, VA. Wayne never met a stranger and enjoyed endless conversations. Wayne also enjoyed reading, fishing, hunting, camping, and was a NASCAR fan, especially Jeff Gordon.
Wayne married Pauline Zirk Strother on February 6, 1958, in Cumberland, MD.
Surviving with his wife of 64 years is a son, Lewis W. Strother Jr. (Debbie) of Toms Brook, VA; a daughter, Kathy J. Hott Miller of Harrisonburg, VA; two brothers, Roger Strother of Slanesville, WV, Ricky Strother of Augusta, WV; four sisters, Joy Johnston of Williamsburg, VA, Genny Zarnick of Cleveland, OH, Judy Curcio of Galway, NY, Rosie LaFollette (Donnie) of Capon Bridge, WV; 8 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great- grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by two sons, Roger L. Miller, Steven C. Miller; five brothers, Howard, Lester, Lawrence, Keith & Larry and two sisters, Alice Clark & Edna Minghini.
A funeral service will be held at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, WV, on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at 3:00 PM. Officiating will be Pastor Scott Orndorff. Military honors to be accorded. Inurnment will be private at the Shenandoah Memorial Park in Winchester, VA.
Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 2-3 PM.
Memorial contributions may be made to the VFW Post #2123 Honor Guard, C/O Ed Ellis, 1021 Reliance Road, Middletown, VA 22645 or American Legion Post #21, 1730 Berryville Pike, Winchester, VA 22603.
To view Wayne’s tribute wall, please visit www.giffinfuneralhome.com.
