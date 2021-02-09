Liberata Morrell “Libby”
Liberata “Libby” Morrell, 91, of Frederick County, VA passed away Saturday, February 6, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
Mrs. Morrell was born in 1930 in Tocco da Casauria, Italy, daughter of the late Luciano and Lucia Del Rosso. She was a Seamstress at a clothing manufacturer in Pittsburgh, PA. Mrs. Morrell enjoyed cooking, sewing and spending time with her family. She was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church and a devoted, loving wife to her husband, George.
Surviving with her beloved husband, George; stepson, Gregory Morrell (Teresa) of Irwin, PA; step-grandchildren, Marissa Morrell of Greentree, PA and Megan Morrell of White Oak, PA; and brother, Antonio Del Rosso of Monroeville, PA.
A gathering of family and friends will be from 2 pm to 4 pm and 6 pm to 8 pm on Tuesday, February 9th, at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
A funeral mass will be conducted at 11 am on Wednesday, February 10th, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church with Reverend Stephen Holmes officiating.
A visitation will be from 10 am to 1 pm on Thursday, February 11th, at Willig Funeral Home, 220 9th Street, McKeesport, PA. Interment will follow the visitation in St. Joseph Cemetery, North Versailles, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Libby’s memory to Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 130 Keating Drive, Winchester, VA 22601.
Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.