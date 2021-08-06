Lienhuong Luu
Lienhuong Luu, 76, peacefully passed on August 4, 2021.
Lienhuong was born on September 3, 1944 in Saigon, Vietnam. She earned her Master’s in Education and had a fulfilling career as a college professor before the fall of Vietnam. She married Tam Luu after she immigrated to the United States, and has one daughter, Doris Perry.
Lienhuong raised her family in Mays Landing, NJ and worked as a casino dealer for many years in nearby Atlantic City. She was an avid student of tai chi and feng shui and enjoyed shopping. Eventually after retirement, she and her husband moved to Florida and recently decided to move to Virginia where they could spend time with their two grandchildren.
Lienhuong is survived by her husband, daughter, three sisters, and two brothers. She is predeceased by her parents and eldest sister. Those who knew her will remember her for her effervescent personality. She held strong and true to herself within her quiet struggle with cancer. It will be difficult to forget her smile, even during her final days.
Visitation for family only will be held on August 7, 2021 at 4pm at Omps Funeral Home, 1600 Amherst St, Winchester, VA 22601.
Please visit obituaries and tribute wall at ompsfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.