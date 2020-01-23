Lieutenant Commander (Ret.) Richard Palmer O’Hara, 72, of Winchester, VA, died Monday, January 20, 2020 at his home.
Richard was born April 8, 1947 in Detroit, Michigan, the son of James O’Hara and Helen Ludwig. He served in the United States Navy from 1966 until 1976 and then served in the United States Navy Reserve through 1996. During that time he also worked for the Department of Defense as a Fleet Liaison Security Officer, retiring in 2007. Upon retirement he continued to work as a government contractor until 2017. He was an active member of First United Methodist Church of Winchester, where he enjoyed singing in the church choir.
Richard married Debra Lynn Sager on August 18, 1984 at First U.M.C.
In addition to his wife Debra, he is survived by three children: Shannon Fisher and her husband Nick, Stephen O’Hara, and Keith O’Hara. He is also survived by a half-sister, Susan Grubbs, and three grandchildren Claire Fisher, Anna O’Hara, and Emma O’Hara.
The family will receive friends Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester from 2:00-4:00 p.m. A funeral will be held Monday, January 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Jones Funeral Home with Pastor Will White officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Hebron Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Randy Moulton, Lew Costello, Mark St. Amand, Bob Johnson, Ted Kiracofe, and Keith Nixon.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or American Heart Association.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
