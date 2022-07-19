Lillian A. Childs Lillian Anna Childs, 79, of Berryville, Virginia, died Saturday, July 16, 2022, at her home.
Mrs. Childs was born July 7, 1943, in Winchester, Virginia, to the late Marie Catherine Dellinger Godlove.
She worked as a child care provider in the infant and toddler room at Wee Angels Daycare at Duncan Memorial United Methodist Church, Berryville.
Surviving with her husband, James Childs, are a daughter, Christy Childs of Berryville, VA; and four brothers, Loy Crider of Columbus, OH, Beverly Crider and Ben Crider of Clear Brook, VA, and Tom Crider of Winchester, VA.
Her son, Scott Childs, preceded her in death.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601 or the Henry and William Evans Home for Children, 330 E Leicester St., Winchester, VA 22601.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA.
To view the obituary and send condolences online visit www.endersandshirley.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.