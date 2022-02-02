Lillian H. Allder Lillian Hummer Allder, 84, of Millwood, Virginia, died Monday, January 31, 2022, in the Winchester Medical Center.
Mrs. Allder was born September 6, 1937, in Millwood, Virginia, daughter of the late Allen Brown Hummer and Josephine Elizabeth Singhas Hummer.
She worked as a telephone operator for the Boyce Switchboard and later was a cafeteria aid at Boyce Elementary School.
Her husband Delbert Kirby Allder Sr. preceded her in death on January 30, 1995.
Surviving are her stepmother, Mavis McCarty Hummer of Ranson, WV; two sons, Delbert “D. K.” Allder Jr. (Lisa) and Michael J. Allder (Amanda) all of Millwood, VA; two grandchildren, Andrew and Amanda Allder; seven great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Steven Hummer of Winchester, VA and Richard “Dickie” Hummer of Ranson, WV.
Her brother, Allen Scott Hummer, and sister, Alva Shenk, preceded her in death.
A graveside service will be held 2:00 P. M. Friday, February 4, 2022 i,n Green Hill Cemetery, Berryville, VA with Rev. Jim Smith officiating.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com
