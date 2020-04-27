Lillian Hott Johnson, 94, of Stephenson, VA was reunited with her Lord on Friday, April 24, 2020.
Mrs. Johnson was born October 14, 1925, in Kirby, WV, the daughter of the late Anna Michael and Jess Hott.
She was a retired seamstress and a member of Hott’s Chapel Stephenson, VA.
She was predeceased by husbands Clarence Johnson and Garland Shanholtzer; son Larry Shanholtzer; stepsons John, Bill and Buddy Johnson; grandsons Richard Maddox and Paul Johnson; sisters Mabel Combs and Betty Prather; brothers Ivan, Welton, Olan and Thurl Hott.
Surviving are her daughters, Jayne Lovins (Al) of Stephenson, VA and Beverly Shanholtzer (Debbie) of Jefferson, MD; stepchildren Dorothy Lucas of Florida, Shirley Castoreno, Marie Trejo and Arthur Johnson of Texas; sister Armeda Moore of Delaware; several grand, great and great-great grandchildren.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, services will be private.
Arrangements are being handled by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
Memorial contributions can be made to Blue Ridge Hospice 333 W Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601.
Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.