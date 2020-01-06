Lillian Roslee Bragg
Lillian Roslee Bragg, 91, of Winchester, Virginia passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Berkeley Medical Center, Martinsburg, West Virginia.
Mrs. Bragg was born in 1928, in High View, West Virginia the daughter of the late Joseph E. Kerns and Clara Beatrice Hawse Kerns. Lillian was a graduate of Berkeley Springs High School and she earned an associate’s degree from Winchester Business College. She was a secretary for Milton Harris, Attorney at Law, Winchester, Virginia and later with Rhaco Advertising, York, PA. Lillian was a member of Calvary Baptist Church Roosevelt Avenue, York County, PA. Lillian loved to travel and visited all 50 states with her last being Hawaii, where she played a round of golf. She loved reading books; working jigsaw puzzles and was a member of the Grandview Ladies 18 Golf Club. Her greatest passion and love was her family.
Her husband, Robert Martin Bragg, Sr. whom she married on July 5, 1957 preceded her in death in 2015.
Surviving are sons; Robert M. Bragg, Jr. (Karen) of Herndon, Virginia and Timothy W. Bragg (Kelli) of Camino Island, Washington; seven grandchildren and a sister, Mabel P. Snyder (Lewis) of Winchester, Virginia.
Mrs. Bragg is preceded in death by her daughter Barbara Ann Kessler and her brothers Wade S. Kerns (Wanda) and Robert Earl Kerns (Dorothy).
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
A graveside service will be on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, RR #2, Box 484, Indiantown Gap Rd. Annville, PA with Pastor Rich Hall officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation, 322 Eighth Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001.
