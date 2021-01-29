Lillian S. Boone, 92, of Winchester, VA passed away Tuesday, January 26, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
Mrs. Boone was born in 1928 in Winchester, VA, daughter of the late Pete and Anna Snyder. She retired from National Fruit, Inc.
Her husband, Wesley L. Boone, whom she married on December 1, 1950, preceded her in death in 2002.
Surviving are daughters, Gloria Kerns (Vernon), Diana Sharp (Ivan), Patricia Henry (Jerry), Darline Duckworth (Russell), Joyce Payton (Sammy), Sharon Llewellyn (Darrell), and Maxine Shirley (Dave); grandchildren, Edward, Philip, Matthew, Kim, Jamie, Shannon, Clay, Kami, Travis, Billie Jo, Bobbie Jo, Brandy, Brad, Jeremy, Heather, Kristy, Tiffany, Justin, Samantha, and Joshua; thirty-seven great-grandchildren; eleven great, great-grandchildren, with one on-the-way; and many nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents and her husband, Mrs. Boone was preceded in death by siblings, Louise Snyder, Evelyn Abe, Marie Funk, and Charles Snyder.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2 pm on Tuesday, February 2nd, at Shenandoah Memorial Park, Winchester, VA.
www.ompsfuneralhome.com
