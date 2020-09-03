Lillian Stuessy Duffey
Duffey, Lillian Stuessy died on August 11, 2020, at age 90. She was preceded in death by her husband, Maurice Jefferson Duffey. She is survived by two daughters, Theresa Anne Duffey and Kathryn Adele Duffey Veilleux; three grandchildren, Kathryn Virginia Veilleux, Patrick Gerard Veilleux, and Victoria Theresa Dandridge; a son-in-law, Rene Gerard Veilleux; and grand son-in-law, Robert Michael Hicks.
Mrs. Duffey graduated from Rice University with a major in physics and received a master’s degree in computer science from Virginia Tech University. She served as an ensign and lieutenant, j.g. in the Navy during the Korean War. She was a member and treasurer of the Blue Ridge Fine Arts League and a board member of the Unitarian Universalist Church of the Shenandoah Valley. A longtime supporter of conservation organizations and the beautification of Virginia, she served on the founding board of Scenic Virginia. She was a member for many years and served as president for two years of the Winchester-Clarke Garden Club, a member club of the Garden Club of Virginia. After moving from Winchester to Hanover County, she became a member of the Ashland Garden Club.
Lillian Duffey was a retired employee of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and predecessor agencies, working as a computer systems programmer, mathematician, and systems analyst. She received numerous FEMA Meritorious Awards in recognition of outstanding contributions. She represented FEMA on the Federal Telecommunications Standards Board. She served as the agency Computer Security Director and was a member of a committee working to establish Federal computer security guidelines.
A family member only graveside remembrance will be held at Mount Hebron Cemetery, Winchester, Virginia.
