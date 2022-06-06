Lillie M. Milburn
Lillie Marie Milburn, 76, of Summit Point, West Virginia, went home to be with the Lord Friday, June 3, 2022.
Mrs. Milburn was born April 4, 1946 in Clarke County to William Lester Jenkins and Lillie Alice Sours Jenkins.
Lillie grew up most of her life in Clarke County. She met the love of her life, William H. Milburn, on August 7, 1960. They have been married for 60 years.
She enjoyed tending to her beautiful roses and her dogs. She loved mowing the yard and taking care of others.
Lillie is preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Ethel May Lam, Margaret M. Stickle, Gladys P. Jenkins; and brothers, Leo Jenkins, Simon Jenkins, Jimmy Jenkins, Russell Jenkins, and Charles Jenkins.
Surviving are her husband; two sisters, Elise K. Leonard of Inwood, WV and Dorothy L. Combs of Winchester, VA; brother, Ray Jenkins of North Carolina; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held 2:00 P. M. Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Berryville, with Mr. R. K. Shirley III officiating. Burial will follow in Green Hill Cemetery, Berryville.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Henry, Steven Combs, Derek Gray, David Timbrook, Edward Combs, and Brian Leonard.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Briggs Animal Adoption Center, P O Box 1023, Charles Town, WV 25414.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
