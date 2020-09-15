Lillie Marie Shifflett
Lillie Marie Shifflett, 70, of Inwood, West Virginia, formerly of Winchester, went home to be with her Lord on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at her residence.
Lillie was born in 1950 in Winchester, Virginia, the daughter of the late Anfield and Lena Shifflett. She was a homemaker and famous for her homemade apple cakes and her special chicken casserole. She loved caring for children and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren who affectionately called her “Grammy”, “Nana” and “Rie Rie”. Lillie attended the Inwood Family Worship Center.
Lillie is survived by her daughter, Tammy Sue Spence (Mark) of Winchester, Virginia; her son, Billy Ray Shifflett (Jennifer) of Frostburg, Maryland; grandchildren, Bryan, Ashley, Tyler, Jessica, and Joshua; great grandchildren, Abram, Leila, Lana, Ryder, Kyleigh, Caleb, Camden, and Carter; sisters, Ruth Graves, Ella Jean Brannon, Mary Wilkins, and Julia Palmer; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank a special niece and granddaughter, Dana Rickard and Jessica White for the special care they gave to Lillie.
Preceding Lillie in death were a daughter, Donna Sue Shifflett; a grandchild, Justin; sisters, Anna Mae “Peggy” Brannon and Dorothy McFarland; and brothers, Donnie, Arthur, Paul, David and Charles Shifflett.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, September 17 at 12:00 p.m. at Omps, South Chapel with a funeral service immediately following at 1:00 p.m. with Bishop David Palmer, assisted by Billy Shifflett and Evangelist Richard Cunningham officiating. Interment to be in Shenandoah Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of the Panhandle, 330 Hospice Lane, Kearneysville, WV 25430, or Omps Funeral Home, 1600 Amherst St., Winchester, VA 22601, MEMO: Lillie M. Shifflett.
Please view obituary and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.