Linda Ann Halle
Linda Ann Halle, 73, of Clarke County, Virginia, died on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at Fairfax INOVA Hospital.
Ms. Halle was born on March 26, 1949, in New York, New York, to the late Paul Halle and Joan Curtis.
She worked as a real estate agent.
Surviving is her son, Steven Eric Halle, of Linden, VA.
A sister, Naida Halle, preceded her in death.
Services will be private.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.