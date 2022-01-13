Linda Ann Hawkins, 72, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away Sunday, January 9, 2022, in Winchester Medical Center.
Mrs. Hawkins was born January 27, 1949, in Staunton the daughter of George and Amelia Downs.
She graduated in 1967 from Robert E. Lee High School in Staunton. She was employed at Kern Motor Company for twelve years.
Mrs. Hawkins was an avid animal lover.
A service will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday in Shenandoah Memorial Park officiated by Pastor Dennis Henline.
In addition to her mother and husband of 52 years, Richard M. Hawkins Sr., she is survived by a son, Richard M. Hawkins Jr. and Heather and three grandchildren, Linden, Hunter, and McKenzie.
Her father preceded her in death.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.