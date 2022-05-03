Linda C. Mast
Linda Carol Mast, 78, of Winchester, Virginia, died Sunday, May 1, 2022, in Spring Arbor of Winchester.
Mrs. Mast was born March 20, 1944, in Michigan, the daughter of the late Russel Wilber Rolston Sr. and May Jane Poyser Rolston.
She worked in data processing for Johnson Controls her entire career.
She married Henry M. Mast on June 27, 1964, in Goshen, Indiana. Her husband, Hank, preceded her in death in 2012.
Surviving are a daughter, Angela R. Haecker (Paul), of Winchester, VA; two grandchildren, Aaron Haecker (Paige) and great-grandson, Wesley and Katie Havey (Ryan); a step-daughter, Dawn Brown (Gary) of Crawfordsville, FL; a step-grandson, Troy Morris (Becky) and a step-great-grandson, Trenton Morris.
Five brothers, Edward Rolston, Russel Rolston, Jr., William Rolston, Guy Rolston, and Richard and a sister, Betty Marks, preceded her in death.
The family will receive friends 10:00 – 11:00 A. M. with a funeral service to follow at 11:00 A. M. Friday, May 6, 2022 at Miller-Stewart Funeral Home in Middlebury, IN. Burial will follow in Grace Lawn Cemetery, Middlebury, IN.
