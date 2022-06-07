Linda Darnell Brooks (Nana)
Linda D. Brooks, 73, was born on August 22, 1948, to the late Robert Ross and Maxine Ross of Paris, VA.
She was educated in the public school system of Fauquier County schools. She later moved to Trenton, NJ, where she taught school for the Trenton Board of Education for 18 years.
She married Marion E. Brooks Jr. on December 24, 1994, and was married until his passing on July 24, 2006
In 1995 she retired home to Virginia to be closer to her family and friends. Nana was a name known by everyone created by her grandkids. Nana was crafty, loved putting puzzles together, enjoyed coloring pictures and always had a good laugh for anyone. Nana loved her family, life and the people who surrounded her. She always had a warm smile and loving words of encouragement for anyone who had a chance to cross her path on any giving day.
On May 12, 2022, the gentle women loved and cherished by all went to sleep for one last time to wake up to the call of God and her loved ones gone on to glory before her.
She was preceded in death by her late husband Marion E. Brooks Jr., her father Robert Ross, and a special mother Louvenia Ross. She leaves behind a son Larry J. Allen, a daughter Deva T. Loftin (Beanz) both of Winchester, VA; five grandkids Naquan T. Kinnard, the late Shaquil T. Loftin, Trenton, NJ; Eboni S. Kinnard, Shamare D. Loftin and Omaree H. Loftin and one great-grand daughter Tootie; all of Winchester, VA, 3 brothers Ellis Ross (Trudi) of Berryville, VA, Leroy Ross (Martha) of Ashburn, VA, Paul Ross of Middletown, VA and a sister Angie Small (Reggie) of Martinsburg, WV and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Celebration Of Life Memorial Service will be held on Saturday June 11th, 2022, at 11:00 am Zion Baptist Church 10 Josephine Street, Berryville, VA 22611.
Inurnment will be private.
CDC guidelines will be followed, and mask must be worn.
Ministry of Comfort Entrusted to Cartwright Funeral Home, Winchester, cartwrightfuneralhome.com
