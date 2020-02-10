Linda “Dianne” (Sager) Fisher
Linda “Dianne” (Sager) Fisher, 62, of Winchester, Virginia, died February 4, 2020.
Dianne was born May 2, 1957 to Emmons and Ethel Sager.
Dianne loved her family and friends. She enjoyed the simple things in life, like coffee and the smell of roses.
She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Brannon (Brian); son, Raymond Jerry Fisher, Jr. (Dustie); grandchildren, Katelyn (Seth), Emma, Eyan, Jerry and Ella; great grandchildren, Kruze and Ridge; sister, Joann Clowser (Leo); brothers, Eddie Sager (Margie), Ricky Sager (Susie) and loving friend, Bill Howell.
She is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Buddy Sager.
A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held on February 16 at 3 p.m. at Redland Farm: 1569 Whitacre Road, Gore, VA.
Cremation services are being handled by Direct Cremation Services of Virginia, Stephens City.
