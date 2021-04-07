Linda Evelyn McGraw, 70, of Clear Brook, VA, died at her home surrounded by her family.
She was born August 1, 1950 in Keystone, WV, the daughter of Lacey Mullins Sr. and Alice Vivian Mullins. Linda attended Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church. She worked at Winchester Medical Center prior to retirement.
She is survived by children, Laura Yancey (Robert) of Berkeley Springs, WV, and Christopher Ciccone of Clear Brook, VA, grand children, Katherine Henry, husband, Brandon Henry, Robert Yancey Jr., wife Kasey Yancey, Taylor Yancey, Kolby Yancey, and Faith Yancey, great grandchildren: Kaleb Henry, Kadan Henry, and Sophia Henry, a brother, David Mullins of North Fork, WVA and two sisters, Ruth Williams of High Point, NC and Deborah Orndorff (Michael) of Winchester, her greyhound grandchildren: Max, Razor, Little Miss, and Abby.
A funeral service will be held Friday, April 9, 2021 at 11:00 am at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Winchester, with the Reverend Stephen Holmes officiating.
Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Winchester.
