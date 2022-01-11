March 26, 1951 – December 16, 2021
It is with fond memories that we celebrate the life of Linda Miller, 70, who died in Winchester, Virginia, after a courageous battle with cancer and other ailments, including a near-complete loss of vision, a broken neck, and heart problems. She is remembered as a fighter who kept her strength even in the face of illness, family troubles, and broken relationships. Her children and grandchildren will forever regard Linda as a role model who always managed to keep a positive light. She will be sorely missed.
Linda was born from the union of John and Frances Michael and grew up as one of three siblings. She attended James Wood High School, where she was known for her bubbly personality. In her free time, Linda loved to sing to country music, cook and bake, and spend time with family. She was a very compassionate woman who accepted everyone as they were. At work, Linda was a dedicated employee who excelled in leadership roles. She was a supervisor with McDole Library Furniture for roughly 15 years before becoming the supervisor at Kohls Warehouse, where Linda worked for more than a decade.
Family filled the center of Linda’s world. She enjoyed being in the company of her three children, Wendy Miller, Krystal Spaid, and Jamie Dicken, and her son-in-law Richard Dicken III. She adored her nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren, two of whom Linda knew about but never got to meet as they are on the way. Her nine grandchildren include Kelsey Bratton, Caitlyn Dicken, Kierstyn Swindle-Saenz, Allison Dicken, Makayla Brill, Dylan Gibson, Kailee Whittington, Trevin Spaid, and Breauna Dicken.
An instinctive protector and mother to all, Linda deeply cared for and helped raise two daughters, Kimberly Richards and Goldie Brown, whom she adopted not legally, but with her heart. She was also known to take care of and look out for all the “neighborhood kids.”
A bingo fanatic, Linda could often be found playing at the local fire department next to her friends. She was also giving of her free time to the community as a volunteer at places like a church, the Salvation Army, food banks, or simply any charity event that was being hosted.
As her health declined the last few years, Mary Campbell and Alexus McCollam, two special "adopted" daughters, assisted her and helped her daughters take care of her near the end of her life.
Linda is predeceased by her parents and siblings, including Ronald Michael, Sandra Hoover, and brother-in-law Neil Hoover. Left to treasure Linda’s memory are her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, her sister-in-law Loretta Michael, and beloved adoptees.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, January 22, 2022. Family and friends are welcome to attend at South End Fire Company Banquet Hall, with the celebration slated to begin at 4 pm.
