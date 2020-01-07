Linda Holliday Jenkins, 69, of Winchester, VA, died Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the Winchester Medical Center.
Linda was born February 18, 1950 in Winchester; the daughter of Melvin and Irene Clowser Holliday. She graduated from James Wood High School in 1970.
She married James E. Jenkins, Sr. on October 13, 1978 in Winchester. He preceded her in death on September 18, 1992.
Surviving are her two children, Tammy L. Ashby, and husband Thomas, and Michael Holliday all of Winchester; a brother, Roger Holliday of Frederick Co. VA; eight grandchildren, Trey Andrew Golightly, Shannon Dellinger, Josiah Ashby, Tomas Ashby, Joshua Ashby, Malachi Holliday, Mikayla Holliday, and Elijah Arbez Holliday; and two great grandchildren; Oliver and Raelynn. She is also survived by her longtime friend and father of her children, John Chestnut. She was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Holliday.
The family will receive friends on Thursday January 9, 2020 from 6:00 8:00 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Jones Funeral Home with Pastor Vernon Bray officiating. Entombment will be at Shenandoah Memorial Park. Family members will serve as pallbearers.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
