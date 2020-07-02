Linda J. Vorous
Linda J. Vorous of Winchester, VA passed away peacefully June 26, 2020 at the age of 68 while in the care of Blue Ridge Hospice.
Born Linda Jacqueline Tetreault on February 24, 1952 in Grandby Quebec, Canada daughter of the late Leonard and Alberte Tetreault.
Linda was retired, but enjoyed spending time volunteering and working part time at Blue Ridge Hospice Thrift. She loved being with her family, gardening, and traveling- especially to the beach.
She is survived by her brothers Norman Tetreault of Weymouth, MA, and Maurice Tetreault and wife Sharon of Melbourne Beach, FL, daughters Julia Belford Jenkins (Sonny) of Cross Junction, VA, Amy Rhodes Russell (Chuck) of Clearbrook, VA, Jaime Belford Riggleman (Teddy) of Gore, VA, sons Barre Belford (David) of Portland, OR, Bryan Vorous (Ryan) of Stephens City, VA, grandchildren Whitney Wisecarver, Tori Dalton, Timmy Rhodes, Jr., Tyler Rhodes, Joshua Riggleman, Bailey Riggleman, as well as nine great grandchildren.
The family is inviting family and friends for a celebration of life at Linda’s home Sunday, July 5, 2020 from 12 p.m. — 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Linda’s name to Blue Ridge Hospice. 333 W. Cork Street. Winchester, VA 22601
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.