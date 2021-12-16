Linda Kay Bean, 66, of Winchester, VA, passed away Sunday, December 12, 2021, at her home.
Linda was born in 1955 in Martinsburg, WV, to the late Marion and Betty Snyder. She was a homemaker who loved knitting and crocheting. Linda enjoyed trying different kinds of restaurants; she was a sweet, easy-going lady of Christian faith.
Linda married Norris Eugene “Buck” Bean in Winchester in 1971. They were married for 44 years before Norris preceded her in death on September 9, 2015.
She is survived by her children, Christopher Michael “Mike” Bean (Tina) of Winchester, VA, Gregory Eugene Bean (Tonya) of Winchester, VA, and Brian Allen Bean (Michelle) of Winchester, VA; stepdaughter, Petra Fehrenz of Germany; grandchildren, Michael and Katelyn Bean of Winchester, VA; sisters, Phyllis Moorehead, Velma Cecil, Joyce Snyder, Brenda Kesner, and Janice Milleson; and brother, Buck Snyder.
A visitation will be Saturday, December 18, 2021, at 1pm with a service to follow at 2pm, all at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. Interment will be in Mount Hebron Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Linda’s name may be made to Alzheimer's Association - National Capital Area Chapter, 8180 Greensboro Dr, McLean, VA 22102.
