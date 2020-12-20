Linda Lou Donovan, 72, of Boyce, Virginia, died Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at the Winchester Medical Center.
Mrs. Donovan was born February 17, 1948 in Port Chester, New York, daughter of the late Louis Tolive and Clementine Barbato Tolive.
She worked as a bookkeeper for Loudoun County Public Schools and Transportation.
She married Brian Joseph Donovan on December 26, 1971 in Mamaroneck, New York.
Surviving with her husband are a son, Brian Baracat-Donovan of Leesburg, VA; a daughter, Kerry Donovan of Brooklyn, NY; brother, Ernest Tolive of Virginia Beach, VA; and three grandchildren, Harrison, Ada and Phoebe.
A funeral mass will be held 9:00 A. M. Monday, December 21, 2020 at St. Bridget of Ireland Catholic Church, Berryville, VA with Rev. Paul M. Grankauskas officiating. Burial will follow in Green Hill Cemetery, Berryville.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to an animal shelter of your choice.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
