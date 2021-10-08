Linda L. Smallwood

Linda Lou Smallwood, 72, of Winchester, Virginia, died Tuesday, October 5, 2021 in the Winchester Medical Center.
Mrs. Smallwood was born March 16, 1949 in Winchester, Virginia, daughter of the late Lemiel Sylvester Crim and Beulah Bayliss Kackley.
She retired from Frederick L. Glaize Packing House after 25 years. She was a great homemaker and a great country cook.
She married Wilbur Allen Smallwood on November 23, 1973 in Hagerstown, Maryland.
Surviving with her husband are a daughter, Cindy Didawick; son, Jesse A. Smallwood, both of Frederick County, VA; six grandchildren, Brittany Kerns, Jessica Smallwood, Kaitlin Smallwood, Jesse Smallwood, Jr., Kayden Smallwood, and Aniston Westfall; five great-grandchildren; two sisters, Maxine Boyd of Mesa, AZ and Janet C. Hummer of Shenandoah Junction, WV; brother, Ray Crim (Irene) of Front Royal, VA; ten nieces and five nephews.
Her granddaughter, Ashley Didawick, and sister, Wanda "Pinkey" Smallwood both preceded her in death.
A graveside service will be held 2:00 P. M. Tuesday, October 12, 2021 in Green Hill Cemetery, Berryville, VA.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 - 8:00 P. M. Monday evening at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com
