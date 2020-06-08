Linda Lou (Miller) Ramey, 87, of Frederick County, VA passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
Mrs. Ramey was born in 1933 in Winchester, VA, daughter of the late Russell and Eithel Miller. She was a graduate of James Wood High School, Class of 1952. Mrs. Ramey was a Domestic Engineer/Farmer within the family’s home. She was a member of Mt. Olive United Methodist Church, where she participated in the Olive Oyls Women’s Group and was always involved in making apple butter, at the church and at home. Mrs. Ramey was a lifetime member of the Winchester/Frederick County Conservation Club. She was a 4-H Leader who enjoyed sewing/quilting, gardening and canning the rewards of the garden, baking pies, and always loved to go fishing. Mrs. Ramey was a hard working woman that possessed a strong faith in the Lord and cared deeply about her family.
Her husband, Carlton Leslie Ramey, Jr., whom she married on August 18, 1951 in Winchester, VA, preceded her in death in 2010.
Surviving are daughters, Cindy Bell-Pitcock (Boyd) of Star Tannery, VA; Karen Jeter of Hayfield, VA; Carmen Westfall (Anthony) of Rocky Top, TN; and Belinda Heflin (Eric) of Winchester, VA; grandchildren, Andrea Gomez, Ashton Strosnider, Calan Bell Coffman, Aaron Jeter, Emily Renner, Josh Heflin, Eric Heflin, II, Krystal Hall, and Lori Baker; eleven great grandchildren; sister, Onile Bishop of Winchester, VA; and brother, Robert Miller of Arlington, VA.
Along with her parents and her husband, Mrs. Ramey was preceded in death by a sister, Beatrice Benson.
A visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel with Dave Owings and Reverend Seung Hae Yoo-Hess officiating. Interment will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park, Winchester, Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Linda’s memory to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
