Linda M. Davis
Linda Markins Davis, 66, of Yellow Spring, WV, died on Monday, February 7, 2022, at her home.
Linda was born on February 17, 1955, in Akron, OH, the daughter of the late Filcer and Ann Gum. She loved going to church and was a member of Amazing Grace Baptist Church in Capon Bridge, WV. Linda enjoyed making crafts & candy, coloring, and going shopping. She loved spending her time with her family, and she was loved by so many people.
Linda married Sonny Davis on June 8, 1973, in Winchester, VA.
Surviving with her husband of nearly 49 years is a son: Gary Davis (Jill) of Capon Bridge, WV; three grandchildren: Briona Chapman (Eli Coffinberger), Brandon Chapman, & Devin Davis; a great-granddaughter: Maleigha Coffinberger; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death a daughter: Amanda S. Jennings; and her mother-in-law: Helen Gess.
A visitation will be held at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory on Saturday, February 12, 2022, from 2-4 PM.
Memorial contributions may be made by sending payment to the Davis Family, C/O Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, PO Box 100, Capon Bridge, WV, 26711.
To view Linda’s tribute wall, please visit www.giffinfuneralhome.com.
