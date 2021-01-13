Linda M. Ransom
Linda M. Ransom, 77, of Inwood, WV, formerly of Winchester, VA, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 8, 2021 at the Hospice of the Panhandle in Kearneysville, WV.
Linda was born on November 27, 1943 in Winchester, VA, the daughter of Marjorie and Roscoe Michael. Linda worked at Doubleday, Winchester Memorial Hospital, and Walmart.
Linda enjoyed playing bingo and bowling in the senior league at Northside Bowling Alley. She was a member at the Braddock St. United Methodist Church and a graduate of Handley High School Class of 1962.
Linda married Harold E. Ransom on November 1, 1975. Harold preceded her in death in 2018.
Surviving is her aunt June Poston, cousin Patricia Condrey, step-daughter Terri Hott and husband Tony, step-son Edward Ransom and wife Terry, step-grandchildren Jason Ransom and wife Candi, William Max Ransom and wife Kelly, and five great step-grandchildren, Talen, Ava, Jaxson, Kennedy and Lincoln Ransom.
Linda’s wishes were to have no funeral services.
