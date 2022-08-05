Linda M. Whitacre
Linda Marie Whitacre of Gore, Virginia, passed away August 1, 2022. She was the wife of Jackie E. Whitacre Sr. of Gore. Linda was born July 6, 1943, in Baltimore, Maryland, the daughter of Lynn Largent Sr. and Mary Wilkins, who both preceded her in death.
She is survived by her husband Jack; daughter, Sandra (Bob Kaminski); sons, Jackie (Barbara Whitacre), Delbert (Deanna Whitacre), and Michael Whitacre; eight grandchildren, Robert, Lindsey, Timothy, Brittany, Adrianna, Bryan, Savannah, Ashby; three great-grandchildren, Marleigh, Wyatt, and Sierra; sisters, Carol Zirk, Sherry Strosnider; brothers, Kenny Minter, Steve Minter; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by daughter, Angela Dawn Martin, in January 2019.
Jack and Linda were married on December 6, 1975. Upon their marriage, Linda left the secular workforce to spend her time as a dedicated wife and mother caring for and raising a family. She continued her career as a homemaker for the rest of her time. Some of her favorite things were family gatherings, picnics, yard sales and cooking. In later years, as the family grew up, she enjoyed travel including trips to New York City and Rochester, New York; Lancaster Pennsylvania; Tennessee; and Ohio. In more recent years, she found enjoyment in feeding and watching various small animals around the homeplace, texting various family members on her iPad, sharing pictures, spending time visiting with family and friends or simply sitting on the porch with Jack looking at the spinning wheels and solar lights that illuminated the yard in the late evening. She was a member of Faith Mission Church in Wardensville, West Virginia.
Linda will be missed for her smile, kind words, compassion and understanding. Her humble beginnings and keeping with a simple country lifestyle gave her an insight and understanding of life that others today seem to have forgotten.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, West Virginia, at 11 AM. Officiating will be Pastors Dennis Elsea and Jim Miller. Interment will follow in the Fairview Cemetery near Gore, VA.
Family will receive family and friends on Friday, August 5, 2022, from 6-8 pm at the funeral home. Service will be held Saturday, August 6, 2022
at 11am.
Contributions may be made to Faith Mission Church, PO Box 157, Wardensville, West Virginia 26851.
To view Linda’s tribute wall, please visit www.giffinfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.